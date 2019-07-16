Listen Live Sports

Reports: Airstrikes hit market in Syria’s north, kill 9

July 16, 2019 9:51 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Paramedics and a war monitor say at least nine civilians have been killed in Syrian government airstrikes on a residential area in the northwestern province of Idlib.

The opposition-allied first responders, also known as the White Helmets, say another 15 people were wounded in the strikes on a market in the village of Maarshourin.

Opposition activists as well as the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights are also reporting Tuesday’s deadly attacks. The Observatory, which monitors Syria’s civil war through a network of activists on the ground, says 10 civilians were killed, including three children.

Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in Syria’s eight-year civil war. Government troops backed by Russia have been unsuccessfully trying to advance on the edges of the area in recent months.

