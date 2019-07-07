Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Reports: Syrian president replaces security chiefs

July 7, 2019 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Pro-government Syrian pages on social media are reporting that President Bashar Assad has replaced some heads of influential security agencies, including Maj. Gen. Jamil Hassan, who has headed the powerful Air Force Intelligence Directorate since 2009.

Several pages, including Latakia Eagles and Homs Network Live, reported Sunday that Hassan was replaced by his deputy, Maj. Gen. Ghassan Ismail.

There was no immediate confirmation from the government or state media, which rarely report news related to intelligence agencies.

The pages said the General Intelligence Directorate is now headed by Maj. Gen. Hussam Louqa, while Maj. Gen. Nasser al-Ali is now in charge of the Political Security Directorate.

Advertisement

Bahjat Suleiman, a former intelligence chief and former ambassador to Jordan, also listed the names on his Facebook page and Twitter account.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.