Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Reports: Turkish strikes kill planners of attack on diplomat

July 25, 2019 6:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media say Turkey’s military has struck and killed the alleged planners of an attack that killed a Turkish diplomat in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Private DHA news agency says Thursday the military, acting on Turkish intelligence, targeted two vehicles carrying the alleged masterminds of the July 17 attack, which killed Osman Kose at a restaurant in Irbil.

DHA says the alleged planners and their bodyguards were killed on July 18 and July 24. Daily Sabah says the men were allegedly senior members of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack in Irbil, which also killed an Iraqi, but suspicion fell on Kurdish militants, who operate in parts of northern Iraq.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth