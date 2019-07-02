Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Republican who voted for Medicaid expansion concedes

July 2, 2019 10:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Republican lawmaker who voted to expand Medicaid is conceding a heated nomination battle to a conservative challenger.

GOP Del. Chris Peace announced Monday that he would not try and litigate a dispute over who should be the Republican nominee for a Richmond-area House of Delegates seat.

Peace previously claimed he was the nominee after winning a modified primary. But challenger Scott Wyatt said his victory in a local party convention made him the GOP’s pick.

The state party recently sided with Wyatt.

Advertisement

Peace has held the seat for more than a decade and holds various leadership roles. He is the second GOP House member who voted to expand Medicaid last year to lose his seat. Many conservatives oppose expanding the publicly funded health care program.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.