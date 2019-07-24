Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Republicans in Virginia pick candidate for House seat

July 24, 2019 9:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans have picked a GOP lawmaker who missed a filing deadline and submitted incomplete election paperwork to be the party’s candidate for a state House seat.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state GOP’s 30th District Legislative District Committee voted Tuesday to select Del. Nick Freitas as their candidate.

Freitas withdrew his candidacy for re-election last week. The move came a day before election officials were set to decide Freitas’ request that he appear on the ballot despite submitting incomplete paperwork after a filing deadline.

It’s unclear if the State Board of Election will accept the new nomination. The board’s ruling could be challenged in court.

Advertisement

The Culpeper-area seat leans Republican. The GOP is in a tough fight statewide to hold on to their narrow House majority.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth