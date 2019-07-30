Listen Live Sports

Romania’s interior minister resigns in wake of murder cases

July 30, 2019 8:09 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s interior minister says he is resigning in the wake of the murders of two teenagers, crimes which have outraged the country partly due to alleged police ineptitude.

Nicolae Moga said Tuesday that he was stepping down, just six days after being sworn into office, after a conversation with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

Moga said his move “should be seen as a new beginning for the interior ministry.”

Romania’s national police chief was fired Friday amid criticism that it took police 19 hours last week to locate a 15-year-old girl who called the country’s emergency hotline three times saying she had been beaten and raped by an abductor.

A man has since confessed to killing the teen as well as an 18-year-old female missing since April and burning their bodies.

