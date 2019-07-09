Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Russian lawmakers call for trade restrictions on Georgia

July 9, 2019 6:28 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia’s parliament has called on the government to impose trade restrictions on Georgia amid heightened tensions.

The State Duma on Tuesday voted unanimously to pass a declaration calling for unspecified trade restrictions against the Caucasus nation.

Tensions flared after violent protests in the Georgian capital sparked by a Russian lawmaker’s appearance at the Georgian parliament. The Kremlin has banned direct flights between the two countries, affecting thousands of Russian holidaymakers.

Russian politicians have called for a ban on Georgian wine and mineral water exports — a measure Russia last imposed in 2006 following another political spat. The ban was lifted six years later.

Russia and Georgia fought a brief war in 2008, after which Russia recognized the independence of two of Georgia’s breakaway republics.

