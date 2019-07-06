Listen Live Sports

Seattle police body camera video shows shooting in Chinatown

July 6, 2019 7:38 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Newly released body camera video shows how Seattle police opened fire on a woman in the Chinatown International District as a gun flies through the air.

The shooting happened Wednesday night as officers responded to 911 calls reporting a woman shooting a gun.

As the officers close in, it appears that she ignored commands from police to show her hands and get down.

She threw an object into the air that police say was a gun as five shots are heard.

The woman screamed after being shot in the shoulder and took off clothing as officers rushed to apply a tourniquet to her arm.

She was listed in critical condition as of Thursday at Harborview Medical Center.

The woman faces felony assault, theft of a firearm and weapons charges.

