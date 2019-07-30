Listen Live Sports

Senators ask CPSC for campaign on dangers of beach umbrellas

July 30, 2019 1:02 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s two senators have called for a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of windblown beach umbrellas.

News outlets report Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner sent a letter Monday to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A Chester woman was struck and killed by a windblown beach umbrella in 2016. The CPSC reports about 2,800 people were treated for injuries from beach umbrellas between 2010 and 2018.

The senators asked the agency to launch an effort similar its annual Fourth of July fireworks safety campaign, or its 2010 campaign that taught parents and caregivers about making nurseries safer.

Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, has also called on the CPSC to improve beach umbrella regulations and launch a safety awareness campaign.

