Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Senators urge FCC to maintain quake wireless alert speeds

July 16, 2019 5:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of U.S. senators from the West Coast is urging the government to ensure that planned changes to the national Wireless Emergency Alert system do not impair its ability to provide rapid warnings about earthquakes.

Twenty senators signed a letter Tuesday to Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai.

The FCC plans to include quake alerts as part of the system for notifying Americans about emergencies like dangerous weather, fires, and shooters.

Tuesday’s letter urges Pai to make sure that any changes account for cellphone network latency — delays in data transmission as the signal jumps between cell towers.

Advertisement

The senators say the success of earthquake alerts relies “on extremely rapid, low-latency alert times.”

They write that recent quakes in California and Washington state highlight the urgency of the issue.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.