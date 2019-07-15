Listen Live Sports

Services set to remember H. Ross Perot in Dallas

July 15, 2019 6:24 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Family and friends are set to remember H. Ross Perot, the colorful Texas billionaire who twice mounted outsider campaigns for president, at services in Dallas.

A graveside service Tuesday morning at a cemetery will be followed by a memorial service at Highland Park Methodist Church in the afternoon. Both events are private but the church service can be viewed via livestream at rossperot.com or at a nearby church.

Perot died July 9 at his Dallas home. He was 89. Perot founded computer services giant Electronic Data Systems Corp. in 1962 and became one of the nation’s richest men.

At the graveside service, the U.S. Air Force will conduct an F-16 flyover in the missing man formation. Perot was known for his support of veterans and the military.

