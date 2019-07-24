Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Software problems cripple Washington state pot industry

July 24, 2019 6:55 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — For much of the past week, software problems have crippled Washington state’s legal marijuana industry.

Businesses say a botched update to the “seed-to-sale” tracking system intended to keep tabs on the legal pot supply has prevented them from transporting their products.

They say it’s cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost sales and that some have had to furlough workers.

MJ Freeway, the Denver-based software vendor, says the system had issues when the update was launched last week, but it’s now working to the state’s specifications.

But the Liquor and Cannabis Board on Tuesday took steps to ease its so-called “traceability” requirements, giving businesses more flexibility to track their plants and products in light of the software problems, and industry groups say issues persist.

