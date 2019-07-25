Listen Live Sports

Southwest Virginia communities recognized for solar work

July 25, 2019 11:36 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Eight southwest Virginia communities are being recognized for their work to encourage the growth of solar energy.

The communities earned a spot in SolSmart, a nationwide program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. A ceremony to recognize them was scheduled for Thursday.

A SolSmart designation means a local government has taken steps to reduce red tape that might prevent a solar company from setting up shop.

SolSmart has awarded over 275 designations across the country. But the eight Virginia communities are the first to be recognized in central Appalachia, a region that’s struggling with the decline of coal.

The communities being recognized at a ceremony Thursday are: Wise, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott and Tazewell counties; the city of Norton; and the town of St. Paul.

