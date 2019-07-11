Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Spanish government sues Franco family over palace

July 11, 2019 12:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government has filed a lawsuit against the descendants of Gen. Francisco Franco demanding that they hand over a palace it says was illegally acquired by the former dictator.

Spain’s Ministry of Justice said Thursday that authorities have found documents indicating that Franco’s 1938 purchase of the Pazo de Meirás palace in northwestern Spain was “fraudulent” and that it should be placed in public hands.

The ministry said documents indicate Franco forcibly tithed local workers to help fund the purchase of the palace from a private owner during the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War.

The Pazo de Meirás currently belongs to Franco’s grandchildren.

Advertisement

Spain’s Socialist government has been waging a legal battle with the Franco family over the past year as it seeks to exhume his remains from a public mausoleum.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.