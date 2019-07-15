Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Spanish PM says talks on left-wing government have collapsed

July 15, 2019 4:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s caretaker prime minister and Socialist leader, Pedro Sánchez, says he considers negotiations to form a government with the support of the far-left We Can party have failed.

More than two months after topping the general election but falling far short of a parliamentary majority, Sánchez has not secured the votes of We Can, whose leader Pablo Iglesias wants to be in the Cabinet. The Socialists reject a formal coalition with the anti-austerity party.

Sánchez faces a confidence vote in Parliament next Tuesday. If he fails to gain an absolute majority, he will face a second vote two days later in which he will need a simple majority.

Interviewed on SER radio on Monday, Sánchez called on two major right-of-center parties to abstain, to allow him to win the vote and lead a minority government.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1979: President Carter gives 'crisis in confidence' speech on economy

Get our daily newsletter.