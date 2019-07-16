Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

State pension plan looks to lower expected rate of return

July 16, 2019 5:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state and local governments may have to pay more each year to cover public employees’ retirement costs.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state’s pension plan for public employees is looking at lowering its expected rate of investment returns.

The Virginia Retirement System could lower the assumed growth rate from 7 % to 6.75% or 6.5%. Supporters of the move say the lower numbers are a more realistic forecast of future growth.

Such a move would increase the employer contribution costs by more than $200 million a year. That could eat into government budgets for other services or lead to tax hikes.

Advertisement

VRS last lowered its assumed rate in 2010 from 7.5% to 7%.

The fund said it earned a 6.5% last fiscal year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.