States exceeding federal eligibility thresholds for food aid

July 27, 2019 12:10 pm
 
President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed to tighten eligibility standards for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps. The proposed rule change would no longer allow states to exceed federal income and asset thresholds by providing food stamp applicants a brochure or some other minimal noncash benefit paid for with funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

About four-fifths of all states use a form of “broad-based categorical eligibility” to exceed federal asset or income eligibility limits. Mississippi had done so until a change in state law took effect July 1. Here’s a look at state eligibility policies for food stamps, according to information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

EXCEEDS FEDERAL INCOME OR ASSET LIMITS

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

FOLLOWS FEDERAL INCOME AND ASSET LIMITS

Alaska

Arkansas

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

Wyoming

