The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Stevens’ body to lie in repose at Supreme Court on Monday

July 18, 2019 3:53 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the body of former Justice John Paul Stevens will lie in repose at the court on Monday.

Stevens died on Tuesday at age 99. He served nearly 35 years as a justice before retiring in 2010.

Members of the public can pay their respects from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., following a private ceremony in the court’s Great Hall.

Stevens will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in a private service the next day. He will be the 13th justice buried at Arlington.

The court last opened the building to mourners in 2016, following the death of sitting Justice Antonin Scalia.

