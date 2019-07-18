Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Suspected Islamic State member brought to US for prosecution

July 18, 2019 3:36 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it has brought home for prosecution a U.S. national suspected of fighting alongside the Islamic State group in Syria.

The Pentagon said in a statement Thursday that the individual had previously been held by Syrian Democratic Forces as a suspected member of IS.

The identity of the person was not immediately disclosed, and it wasn’t immediately clear where in the U.S. the individual had been brought.

U.S. officials have been encouraging other nations, including in Europe, to bring home their citizens who fought in Syria. They see prosecutions in American courts as an example that could be set for other countries.

CNN first reported the transfer.

