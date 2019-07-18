Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Swedes can’t give residence permit to terror attack victim

July 18, 2019 7:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s justice minister says a Ukrainian woman who lost her leg in the deadly Stockholm terror attack cannot be granted a permanent residence permit out of compassion.

Morgan Johansson said Thursday such a permit can’t be given to Iryna Zamanova because “clemency only applies to criminal cases, not residence permits.”

Zamanova, a tourist, got a temporary permit after the April 7, 2017, attack to give evidence in the trial of Rakhmat Akilov, who drove a stolen truck into a crowd in Stockholm. Akilov was given a life sentence in June 2018.

She then applied for a permanent permit, which was turned down by authorities who said she can’t provide for herself in Sweden and medical care is available in Ukraine. Zamanova then sought the government’s clemency.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.