Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Taliban kill 4 Afghan police in attack on checkpoint

July 24, 2019 2:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a checkpoint in the western Farah province, killing at least four police and wounding another two.

Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says two insurgents were killed in the shootout late Tuesday.

The Taliban claimed the attack. The insurgents have continued to launch daily assaults, mainly targeting security forces, even while holding negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the 18-year war.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth