Teen hopes mirror tags can help prevent hot car deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teenager has partnered with law enforcement, hospital officials and day care centers in the Richmond area to distribute tags intended to make sure no baby is left in a hot car.

Fourteen-year-old Hannah Rhudy tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch she was prompted to design the tags after reading about the deaths of two 5-month-old twins last summer.

The BabyIn BabyOut is a two-sided tag meant to hang from a rear-view mirror. One side is hot pink and has a sketch of a frowning face. It’s meant to remind a parent that the baby is inside.

The reverse side is green and says “baby out.”

The newspaper reports more than 5,000 tags have been distributed and a shipment of 20,000 more recently arrived.

Goochland County Sheriff Jim Agnew called Hannah’s tags a good low-tech solution.

