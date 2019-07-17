Listen Live Sports

Teen hopes mirror tags can help prevent hot car deaths

July 17, 2019 5:10 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teenager has partnered with law enforcement, hospital officials and day care centers in the Richmond area to distribute tags intended to make sure no baby is left in a hot car.

Fourteen-year-old Hannah Rhudy tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch she was prompted to design the tags after reading about the deaths of two 5-month-old twins last summer.

The BabyIn BabyOut is a two-sided tag meant to hang from a rear-view mirror. One side is hot pink and has a sketch of a frowning face. It’s meant to remind a parent that the baby is inside.

The reverse side is green and says “baby out.”

The newspaper reports more than 5,000 tags have been distributed and a shipment of 20,000 more recently arrived.

Goochland County Sheriff Jim Agnew called Hannah’s tags a good low-tech solution.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

