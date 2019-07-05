Listen Live Sports

Tennessee officer cleared in shooting during domestic call

July 5, 2019 4:12 pm
 
SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have cleared a Tennessee police officer of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man during a domestic disturbance.

The Smyrna Police Department said in a statement Friday that Officer Kevin Byers did not violate any department policies in the June 28 shooting death of 76-year-old William Lamb.

Police said officers went to Lamb’s home after receiving a report that Lamb had shot at his wife. Police said Byers and another officer entered the home and Byers found Lamb in a hallway with a gun.

Police say Byers told Lamb to drop his gun, but Lamb fired at Byers, who was not hit. Police said Byers then shot Lamb three times. Lamb died at a hospital.

A prosecutor and the police department cleared Byers of wrongdoing this week.

