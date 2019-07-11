Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Texas judge rejects part of state’s ‘sanctuary city’ lawsuit

July 11, 2019 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas judge has dismissed substantial parts of the attorney general’s first “sanctuary cities” lawsuit that alleges the San Antonio police chief obstructed enforcement of state immigration law.

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit accuses Police Chief William McManus of releasing 12 immigrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally. It was a rare enforcement of Texas’ 2017 Senate Bill 4, which penalizes local officials who restrict federal immigration enforcement. It’s considered one of the toughest state laws targeting illegal immigration.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that State District Judge Tim Sulak rejected three claims in the suit on July 2. Sulak concluded pertinent portions of the bill weren’t enforced at the time because of a provisional block by federal courts.

Paxton’s office can’t appeal Sulak’s dismissal until the case has been resolved.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.