Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Thai activist rejects police offer of conditional protection

July 9, 2019 5:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai pro-democracy activist who was attacked and left unconscious on a Bangkok sidewalk says he will refuse an offer of police protection that would require him to stop political activities.

Sirawith Seritiwat, widely known as Ja New, was severely beaten by four assailants near his home on June 28. He received head injuries and a fractured eye socket.

Sirawith, who was attacked twice in June, says he will not allow police to ensure his safety because he believes the government was behind the attacks.

The military seized power in a 2014 coup and has cracked down on dissent. Critics say the junta has failed to fully investigate repeated violence against its opponents.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.