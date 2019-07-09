Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: GOP leader blasts effort to release Trump taxes

July 9, 2019 1:28 am
 
1 min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on a new law in New York that could allow President Donald Trump’s state tax returns to be handed over to Congress (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The leader of the New York Republican Party says a new law allowing President Donald Trump’s state tax returns to be handed over to Congress is an overtly partisan attack that won’t stand up in court.

State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy blasted the law Monday.

Advertisement

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law earlier in the day.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

It directs state tax officials to share state returns of certain elected and appointed officials upon request from the chairpersons of one of three top congressional committees.

The new law could give Congress a way around the Republican president’s refusal to release his returns, though it’s expected to face legal challenges.

It’s unclear when or even whether state tax officials can expect a request for the tax returns.

___

11:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s New York state tax returns could be given to Congress under a new law in his home state.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

The measure was signed into law Monday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It directs state tax officials to share state returns of certain elected and appointed officials upon request from the chairpersons of one of three top congressional committees.

The new law could give Congress a way around the president’s refusal to release his returns, though it’s expected to face legal challenges.

Cuomo says the change ensures no one is above the law and noted the law was carefully tailored to protect the tax privacy of everyday New Yorkers.

It’s unclear when or even whether state tax officials can expect a request for the tax returns.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.