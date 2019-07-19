Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Judge to give nod to Motel 6 settlement

July 19, 2019 6:48 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a preliminary agreement in Motel 6 immigration lawsuit (all times local):

3 p.m. A federal judge says he’ll give the preliminary nod to a settlement in the lawsuit by Motel 6 guests who say the chain invaded their privacy by giving their information to immigration authorities.

Judge David Campbell on Friday told attorneys for Motel 6 and the civil rights group Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund that he would approve the preliminary settlement by month’s end if minor changes are made in the document.

The proposal makes $10 million available for claims by members of the class action suit.

A class member could get $75 if the person was a registered guest and up to $10,000 if the person was placed in deportation proceedings as a result of having his or her information shared.

The civil rights group sued Motel 6 in January 2018.

6 a.m.

A revised settlement for Motel 6 guests who say the national chain invaded their privacy by giving their information to immigration authorities is returning to court for a judge’s review.

A federal judge is to decide Friday on the proposal increasing to $10 million the total amount available for claims. Any remainder will go to nonprofit migrant advocacy groups outlined in the settlement.

The settlement also expands the class to include guests at Motel 6 between February 2015 and June 2019.

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund sued Motel 6 in January 2018, saying that giving guests’ information to immigration agents without a warrant violated privacy and civil rights laws.

The chain’s owner G6 Hospitality LLC in Carrollton, Texas, said it later issued a directive banning the practice.

