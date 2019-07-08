Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Kobach launching run for US Senate in Kansas

July 8, 2019 11:02 am
 
1 min read
Share       

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Senate race in Kansas (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is launching a campaign to run for the U.S. Senate next year.

Kobach filed paperwork Monday with the Federal Election Commission forming a campaign committee. He scheduled a speech Monday afternoon in Leavenworth.

Advertisement

He is seeking the Republican nomination for four-term GOP Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat. Roberts is not seeking re-election in 2020.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Some Republicans do not want Kobach to run for the Senate because he lost the governor’s race last year to Democrat Laura Kelly.

Kobach is an advocate for tough immigration policies. He was an early and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump in 2016 but has frequently alienated GOP moderates.

Kobach is joining a potentially crowded race. At least 16 prospective candidates have expressed an interest in running.

___

9 a.m.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is planning to give a speech after months of considering a run for the U.S. Senate next year.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Kobach scheduled his event for Monday afternoon in Leavenworth. His announcement of the event did not provide any details about the topic.

But Kobach confirmed in January that he was considering running for the Republican nomination for four-term GOP Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat. Roberts is not seeking re-election in 2020.

Some Republicans do not want Kobach to run for the Senate because he lost the governor’s race last year to Democrat Laura Kelly.

He has a national profile as an advocate of tough immigration policies. He was an early and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump in 2016 but has frequently alienated GOP moderates.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.