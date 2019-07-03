Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The Latest: McAleenan calls Facebook posts disturbing

July 3, 2019 12:30 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a secret Facebook group for Border Patrol agents (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has called some of the derogatory and sexually explicit posts in a secret Border Patrol Facebook group “disturbing” and “inexcusable.”

In a tweet Wednesday, McAleenan reiterated that an investigation into the page was planned and that “any employee found to have compromised the public’s trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable.”

The Facebook group included sexual posts about New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and insensitive comments about recent deaths of immigrants in custody. Members also questioned the authenticity of a recent photo of a father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande.

9 p.m. Tuesday

A secret Facebook group for Border Patrol agents that included sexually explicit posts has put the agency on the defensive.

One member says it was a forum for current and former agents to swap stories and vent. The former agent likened it to a bar where agents would gather after work. He says any agent active on Facebook would have likely received an invitation to join.

The agent, who retired last year in San Diego, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he feared a public backlash.

The Facebook group included sexual posts about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and insensitive comments about recent deaths of immigrants in custody. Members also questioned the authenticity of a recent photo of a father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande.

