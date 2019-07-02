Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
The Latest: National Guard says no gunshots at base

July 2, 2019 3:51 pm
 
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on an hourlong lockdown at Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Officials say no gunshots were fired at Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire.

The base was locked down Tuesday for an hour following reports of possible shots fired.

The reports originated from the Guard’s headquarters building at the base in Portsmouth on Tuesday. The building is just inside the main gate.

National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Greg Heilshorn says no gun was fired in the building or around the premises.

Police are investigating what caused the noise.

___

12:38 p.m.

National Guard officials say Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire has been placed on lockdown after possible shots were heard on the base.

WMUR-TV reports the base in Portsmouth was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

It reports National Guard officials are treating it as an active shooter scenario, although no shooter has been confirmed.

Phone and email messages to the New Hampshire National Guard were not immediately returned.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

