The Latest: Trump calls on Congress to pass trade bill

July 12, 2019 4:26 pm
 
FOX POINT, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump in Wisconsin (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to pass a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico and send it to his desk immediately. He says, “We shouldn’t be playing around.”

Trump is lobbying for passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement at Derco Aerospace Inc., in Milwaukee. He is on his sixth visit to the state since taking office.

Trump worries that passage of the agreement could get less likely with time, saying, “it gets more and more political because we get closer and closer to the election.”

Trump says passage of the bill implementing USMCA would show Congress is doing something other than “wasting time on the witch hunt.”

Passage is anything but certain. House Democrats want to strengthen enforcement of the agreement’s labor and environmental obligations.

__

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump is in Wisconsin, one of two Midwest stops on Friday as he warms up his reelection engine.

Wisconsin has emerged as a vital testing ground for the president’s hopes to take credit for the strong economy and push for his trade policy.

In 2016, Trump became the first Republican to win the state since Ronald Reagan in 1984, defeating Hillary Clinton by a slim margin. The state remains starkly divided over the president and appears a toss-up again in 2020.

