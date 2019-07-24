Listen Live Sports

The Latest: US offers consults on future airspace incidents

July 24, 2019 3:40 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on South Korea’s allegation of Russian airspace violation (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The U.S. is calling for a close consultation between Washington and Seoul to deal with future incidents like an alleged Russian intrusion into South Korean airspace.

Seoul has said South Korean fighter jets fired warning shots to drive away a Russian reconnaissance plane that entered its airspace twice Tuesday during a joint patrol with Chinese bombers. Russia and China said none of their planes entered South Korea’s territory.

South Korea’s presidential national security director Chung Eui-yong discussed the issue with visiting U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday.

Chung explained Bolton about South Korea’s “resolute” response to the Russia airspace violation, and Bolton proposed the allies closely coordinate over similar future incidents, South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement.

___

11 a.m.

A South Korean lawmaker cites Russia’s acting ambassador as saying Russia wants an investigation into a South Korean announcement that a Russia military plane has violated its airspace.

Seoul says South Korean fighter jets fired 360 rounds of warning shots to drive away the Russian reconnaissance plane that entered its airspace twice Tuesday. Russia has denied that.

Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the South Korean parliament’s foreign affairs committee, quotes Russia’s acting ambassador in Seoul, Maxim Volkov, as saying Russia feels “regrettable” over the incident.

Yoon cites Volkov as saying Russia thinks an investigation is necessary and has requested related South Korean information.

Russia says two of its bombers were on a routine flight over neutral waters and didn’t violate South Korea’s airspace.

