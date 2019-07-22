Listen Live Sports

Tofurky: Arkansas meat-labeling law unconstitutional

July 22, 2019 3:18 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A plant-based food producer has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming an Arkansas law that bans the use of “meat” in the labeling of its products violates free speech rights.

Oregon-based Tofurky Co. filed the lawsuit Monday against Arkansas’ Bureau of Standards. Tofurky produces tofu, quinoa and other plant-based “sausages,” deli slices and burgers.

The stated goal of the Arkansas law is to “require truth in labeling.” It also bans companies from labeling other vegetables, such as cauliflower, as “rice.” Arkansas is the nation’s top rice producer.

Tofurky filed a lawsuit in 2018 against a Missouri meat-labeling law. This month, Illinois-based Upton’s Naturals Co. challenged a Mississippi law.

Arkansas’ law is set to take effect Wednesday. It would fine companies up to $1,000 for each violation.

