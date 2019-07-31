Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump designates Brazil a ‘major non-NATO ally’

July 31, 2019 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has designated Brazil a “major non-NATO ally,” making good on a pledge President Donald Trump made to Brazil’s leader in March.

The designation was announced by the White House and gives Brazil preferential access to American weaponry and military training for which other nations outside the alliance aren’t eligible.

The statement comes five months after Trump told Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro during a visit to Washington that he would take the step, putting Brazil in the same company as Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Bolsonaro ran an unabashedly pro-Trump, pro-American campaign last year. While Bolsonaro was in Washington, Trump said he’d be open to granting full NATO membership to Latin America’s largest and most populous nation, even though it doesn’t qualify to join the alliance.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|1 IT & Cyber Day at Aberdeen Proving...
8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'