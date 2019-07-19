Listen Live Sports

Trump headed to W.Va. fundraiser on day Mueller testifies

July 19, 2019 6:43 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be attending a fundraiser in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Wednesday, the day special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee.

The president told reporters Friday he would not be watching Mueller’s testimony and noted that an impeachment resolution was handily defeated in the House this week. He says the vote was a “massive victory” and at some point, Democrats have to “stop playing games.”

The Intelligencer-Wheeling News Register says invitations to the fundraiser indicate that state leaders in both West Virginia and Ohio will be in attendance. The event is being hosted by Robert E. Murray, president and CEO of Murray Energy. A White House official confirms that Trump will be in Wheeling that day.

