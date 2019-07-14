Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump meeting with Guatemalan president rescheduled

July 14, 2019 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says a meeting planned Monday between President Donald Trump and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales to talk about immigration and security issues is being rescheduled.

In its update, the White House said the United States will continue to work with the Government of Guatemala on concrete and immediate steps that can be taken to address the ongoing migration crisis. Guatemalans fleeing gang violence and poverty have helped fuel the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The leaders had planned to discuss how Guatemala can build a stronger economic relationship with its Central American partners.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1979: President Carter gives 'crisis in confidence' speech on economy

Get our daily newsletter.