Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump predicts sharp rise in US-UK trade under Boris Johnson

July 26, 2019 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s spoken with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the two nations already are working on a new trade agreement.

Trump told reporters on Friday in the Oval Office that he had just spoken with Johnson. He predicted the U.S. and U.K. could reach “a very substantial trade agreement” that far exceeds existing levels of commerce.

Trump added that trade between the two countries had been “impeded” by the U.K.’s relationship with the European Union.

He says that with Brexit, “we could do much, much more trade and we expect to do that.” Trump says trade could increase as much as five times above current levels.

Advertisement

Trump says the U.K. “needed” Johnson. The president adds, “He has what it takes.”

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established