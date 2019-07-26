Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump says he’s not bothered by short-range NK missile tests

July 26, 2019 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s not bothered by North Korea’s decision to fire two short-range missiles this week that rattled its Asian neighbors.

When a reporter asked him about the missile tests, Trump said Friday that “short-range” was the most important word. He says North Korea fired “standard” missiles many countries possess. They were the first weapons North Korea has launched in more than two months.

The missile tests come as U.S. and North Korean officials struggle to set up nuclear weapons talks after a recent meeting on the Korean border between Kim and Trump that seemed to provide a step forward in stalled negotiations.

Trump says his relationship with Kim remains good and that the missile tests were not a warning to the United States.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established