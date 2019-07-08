Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump says he’s planning repeat of July 4 event

July 8, 2019 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — It wasn’t a one-time deal.

President Donald Trump says he’s planning a repeat of the “Salute to America” Fourth of July festivities that included a speech by him on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump says it was “a wonderful day for all Americans” and that, “based on its tremendous successes,” his administration has “made the decision to do it again next year and maybe we can say for the foreseeable future.”

Trump’s decision to speak at the event drew protesters who objected to the inclusion of military equipment and what they saw as his co-opting of the holiday.

Advertisement

Trump is calling the event “remarkable” and praising the “incredible, big, beautiful crowds” it drew despite the rain.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Trump says, “We celebrated freedom in all of its magnificence.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.