Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump signs humanitarian aid package to bolster migrant care

July 1, 2019 6:48 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed a $4.6 billion aid package on Monday to help the federal government cope with the surge of Central American immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Many Democratic lawmakers were hoping for more. They wanted to provide stronger protections for how migrants are treated at holding facilities and to make it easier for lawmakers to make snap visits.

Trump signed the bill in the Oval Office, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The emergency legislation was needed to ease overcrowded, often harsh conditions at U.S. holding facilities for migrants seeking asylum, mostly from Central American nations like Honduras and El Salvador.

“This is a humane solution to a tremendous problem that starts because of our bad immigration laws,” Trump said.

Advertisement

The White House had threated to veto a House bill on grounds that it would hamstring border security efforts. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to accept the Republican-controlled Senate’s version of the aid package, frustrating the more liberal members of her caucus.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

The bill bolsters care for tens of thousands of arrivals taken into custody monthly and sets guidelines for how the Trump administration must handle them.

Trump expressed satisfaction with the bill, but made clear he was dissatisfied with the state of illegal immigration in the United States. He suggested he would continue with plans for a nationwide immigration sweep to deport people living the United States illegally, including families.

Trump delayed the raids about a week ago. The move came after Pelosi urged Trump to call them off. Immigration and Customs Enforcement leaders had also expressed serious concerns that officers’ safety would be in jeopardy because too many details about the raids had been made public.

“After July 4th, a lot of people are going to be brought back out,” Trump threatened. “ICE is going to be apprehending them and bringing them back.”

Trump dismissed the conditions that most people seeking asylum in the U.S. face in their home countries. He said they are lodging “frivolous asylum claims.”

“That’s what they do to gain access into the country,” Trump said. “They lodge claims of asylum, and they’re totally bogus claims.”

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.