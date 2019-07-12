Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to discuss migrant crisis with Guatemalan president

July 12, 2019 8:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will meet with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales on Monday to talk about immigration and security issues.

Guatemalans fleeing gang violence and poverty have helped fuel the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The White House says the leaders will discuss how Guatemala can build a stronger economic relationship with its Central American partners.

Trump had said recently Guatemala would be signing an agreement that requires asylum seekers to apply for refuge in the first “safe” country they arrive in.

Advertisement

But many in Guatemala oppose such a deal. A spokesman for Morales says the visit is not for the purpose of signing a “safe third country” deal.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Trump will also welcome Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands to the White House Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.