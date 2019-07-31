Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to focus on Medicare during Central Florida visit

July 31, 2019 9:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to focus on Medicare when he visits a Central Florida retirement community next week.

The White House says Trump will visit The Villages on Aug. 6 to discuss administration progress on “securing and improving” the national health insurance program for people aged 65 and over. The Republican president’s visit comes as candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination debate each other over the practicality of “Medicare for All” expansion proposals.

The visit will be Trump’s first to Florida since mid-June, when he formally announced his reelection bid at an Orlando rally.

Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in Florida in 2016. The state is considered a near-must-win in Trump’s bid to hold the White House for a second term.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office