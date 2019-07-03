Listen Live Sports

Trump to talk ‘environmental leadership’ despite rollbacks

July 3, 2019 6:15 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to deliver a speech Monday that a White House spokesman says will “recognize his administration’s environmental leadership and America’s role in leading the world.”

Trump has tried to make the case that, despite pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate accord and rolling back environmental regulations, the country’s air and water is “at a record clean.”

The data shows otherwise. There were more polluted air days each year in the president’s first two years in office than any of the four years before.

And the nonprofit Health Effects Institute’s State of Global Air 2019 report ranked the United States 37th dirtiest out of 195 countries for ozone, also known as smog.

The speech plans were first reported by The Guardian.

