Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tunisian leader appears after hospital, signing key decrees

July 5, 2019 11:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s 92-year-old president Beji Caid Essebsi has made his first public appearance since leaving hospital following a serious illness.

Video from the president’s office showed Essebsi signing a decree Friday authorizing elections in October and November and making a brief address, four days after being discharged from a military hospital.

In a statement later, his office said the president also prolonged the North African nation’s ongoing state of emergency for one more month.

Essebsi won office in 2014, in the wake of the country’s 2011 uprising that toppled autocratic leader Zine el Abidine Ben Ali.

Advertisement

He recently announced he wouldn’t run in the November election, saying a younger person should lead the country.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.