The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ugandan court says Virginia woman ran illegal, deadly NGO

July 15, 2019 10:16 am
 
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is facing a lawsuit in Ugandan court accusing her nonprofit of operating in the country illegally and leading to the deaths of Ugandan children.

The News & Advance reports Renee Bach started the nonprofit Serving His Children in 2009, with centers to alleviate child malnutrition.

Now, a Ugandan court is accusing her of operating an illegal medical facility that’s responsible for hundreds of children’s deaths.

The suit was filed by the mothers of two children who reportedly died at a center. The suit accuses Bach of representing herself as a medical professional.

Bach denies all accusations and has estimated much lower deaths counts than those reported by Ugandan officials. She says all deaths were due to underlying medical conditions.

A Ugandan judge is scheduled to hear the case in January.

