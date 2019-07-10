Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK, Canada launch push to protect media freedom

July 10, 2019 5:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Canada are leading a push to secure more protections for journalists, saying a free press “protects society from the abuse of power.”

U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland are hosting a two-day conference starting Wednesday in London with politicians, officials, activists and journalists from more than 100 countries — though two Russian news outlets have been banned.

The British government says Sputnik and RT are barred because of “their active role in spreading disinformation.”

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, the British government’s special envoy on media freedom, is attending and plans to set up a panel of experts to advise governments on strengthening legal protection for journalists.

Advertisement

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 54 media workers were killed worldwide in 2018.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.