Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK court rules Indian tycoon may appeal extradition

July 2, 2019 12:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — U.K. judges have ruled that Indian entrepreneur Vijay Mallya may appeal his extradition to India in Britain’s High Court.

Tuesday’s ruling by a two-judge panel means the 63-year-old tycoon will be able to have a full hearing on his appeal to overturn an extradition order.

India accuses him of money laundering and conspiracy involving hundreds of millions of dollars. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

An extradition judge ruled in December that he would have to return to India to stand trial.

Advertisement

A date for his appeal will soon be set.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Mallya was once a leading figure among India’s business elite. He was involved with Indian’s Formula One racing team and also operated an airline.

He says India’s case against him is politically motivated.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.