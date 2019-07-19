Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK’s home secretary calls for calming of political rhetoric

July 19, 2019 10:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s home secretary has pleaded for the calming of extreme political rhetoric and empathized with four U.S. congresswomen of color who were the target of President Donald Trump’s tweets.

Sajid Javid used a speech on how best to counter extremism to warn that inflammatory language is spreading hate and creating dangerous conditions.

Javid said: “Angry words whip up a climate of fear and incite hate, violence, public disorder, oppression and segregation.”

He referenced the racist tweets in which he said they should go back to the countries from which they came.

Advertisement

Three of the Democratic lawmakers are U.S.-born. Javid is the son of Pakistani immigrants, and

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

He said: “I’m from an immigrant family. I know what it’s like to be told to go back to where you come from.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.