UMD receives $750,000 to train rural doctors amid shortage

July 19, 2019 8:31 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The University of Maryland’s medical school will receive a $750,000 federal grant to train doctors to serve in rural areas, as the country experiences a shortage in those posts.

The Baltimore Sun reports the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration announced the funding Thursday as part of a $20 million initiative for developing rural residency programs nationwide.

Health department officials point to rising debt and lower wages as factors that can keep doctors away from rural areas. At the same time, health administration official George Sigounas says rural patients have a greater risk of poor health outcomes than those in urban areas.

University officials say they hope the program tackles these issues by creating a pipeline for students to move to and remain in rural communities such as those in Maryland.

