UN envoy calls for truce in Libyan war for Muslim holiday

July 29, 2019 12:42 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Libya is calling for a truce between warring parties during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, warning that the ongoing conflict can grow into “a full-blown civil war” with potentially existential consequences for the country and its neighbors.

Ghassan Salame told the Security Council on Monday the truce should be followed by a high-level meeting of “concerned countries” to cement the cease-fire, and a meeting of key Libyan figures to agree on a way forward.

He said Libyans are fighting the wars of other countries who appear content “to see the country entirely destroyed in order to settle their own scores.”

The self-styled Libyan National Army launched a military offensive on April 4 aimed at taking control of the capital, Tripoli, from a U.N.-supported government.

